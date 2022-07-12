Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,294 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.34% of Byline Bancorp worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BY. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, First American Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

BY opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average is $25.69. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.89 and a 52-week high of $29.15.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $78.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

In other Byline Bancorp news, insider Brogan Ptacin sold 10,300 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $252,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,194.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven P. Kent acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.71 per share, with a total value of $59,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,043.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $113,145 and have sold 23,622 shares valued at $586,398. 34.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

