Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter.

Shares of CALM opened at $52.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.98. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $59.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 142.25 and a beta of -0.12.

CALM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Consumer Edge raised Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 101,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 21,339 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,215,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $1,204,000. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

