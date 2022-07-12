Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter.
Shares of CALM opened at $52.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.98. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $59.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 142.25 and a beta of -0.12.
CALM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Consumer Edge raised Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.
Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.
