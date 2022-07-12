Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:CATC opened at $81.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $572.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.49. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $97.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.31.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 360,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,620,000 after buying an additional 39,717 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,532,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,995,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,581,000. Institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently commented on CATC. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.
About Cambridge Bancorp (Get Rating)
Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)
- Can Tesla’s Stock Survive the Onslaught of Competition?
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.