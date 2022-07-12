Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATC opened at $81.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $572.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.49. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $97.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 360,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,620,000 after buying an additional 39,717 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,532,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,995,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,581,000. Institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CATC. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

