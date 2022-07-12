Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Receives $41.78 Average PT from Analysts

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.78.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Cameco from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cameco by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 66,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its position in Cameco by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 826,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.15. Cameco has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $314.21 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

