Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.89

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.89 and traded as high as $27.93. Capital City Bank Group shares last traded at $27.81, with a volume of 14,223 shares trading hands.

CCBG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Capital City Bank Group to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.89.

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $50.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 4,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $112,663.08. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 141,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,829.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the first quarter worth $43,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 31.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 56.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

