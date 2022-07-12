Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,418 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,558 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.25% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,416,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $174,665,000 after acquiring an additional 112,352 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,308,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after acquiring an additional 52,710 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,271,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,403,000 after acquiring an additional 69,680 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 393,868 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 262,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CFFN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.42. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $12.79.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.67 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 29.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

