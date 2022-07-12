Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $52.99 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.99.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.18%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 37,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 139,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,868,000 after acquiring an additional 53,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

