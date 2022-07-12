Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lowered its holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Carlos R. Quezada acquired 1,500 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.93 per share, for a total transaction of $56,895.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,258.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

NYSE CSV opened at $39.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.10 and a 52 week high of $66.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.18 million, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.18.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $98.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.22 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 33.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.93%.

Carriage Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

