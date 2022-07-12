Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,395 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $10,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

CARR stock opened at $36.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.20. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

