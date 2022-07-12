Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Position Boosted by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carter's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $76.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.96. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.88 and a 52 week high of $111.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.32. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The company had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Carter’s’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRI. Bank of America cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

In related news, Director William J. Montgoris acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carter’s Profile (Get Rating)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.