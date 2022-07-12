Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 126.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after acquiring an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after acquiring an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,549 shares of company stock valued at $19,920,606. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,313.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,256.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,535.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,251.65.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.