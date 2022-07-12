Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.53.

Caterpillar stock opened at $175.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $169.29 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the first quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

