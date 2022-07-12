Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.72 and last traded at $19.56. Approximately 153,764 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 176,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.53.

CLLNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners lowered Cellnex Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup upgraded Cellnex Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cellnex Telecom from €65.00 ($65.00) to €66.00 ($66.00) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cellnex Telecom from €64.00 ($64.00) to €63.00 ($63.00) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.88.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

