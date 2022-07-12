Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Receives GBX 117 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 117 ($1.39).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNA. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.25) target price on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 123 ($1.46) to GBX 121 ($1.44) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.07) to GBX 125 ($1.49) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

In related news, insider Heidi Mottram bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £8,400 ($9,990.49). Also, insider Amber Rudd acquired 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 81 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £1,906.74 ($2,267.77). Insiders have bought 17,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,358 in the last three months.

LON CNA opened at GBX 82.82 ($0.99) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.89 billion and a PE ratio of 828.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 80.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 77.96. Centrica has a 1 year low of GBX 45.21 ($0.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 89.60 ($1.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

