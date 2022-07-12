Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 1,406 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 185,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after purchasing an additional 52,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $69.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.20, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.36 and its 200 day moving average is $68.52.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 291.18%.

O has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.29.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

