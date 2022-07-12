Cerity Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sachem Head Capital Management LP raised its holdings in US Foods by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 20,209,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,909,000 after buying an additional 13,406,300 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in US Foods by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,618,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,175 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in US Foods by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,439,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,112,000 after acquiring an additional 154,663 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,503,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,873,000 after buying an additional 119,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,908,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,434,000 after buying an additional 381,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on USFD. CL King boosted their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on US Foods from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on US Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

In other news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $2,440,067.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 594,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,803,319.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $31.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83 and a beta of 1.45. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $27.48 and a one year high of $39.73.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 0.58%. US Foods’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

