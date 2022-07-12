Cerity Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new position in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Toro by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

In other Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $317,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $961,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,859.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,537 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

NYSE TTC opened at $77.51 on Tuesday. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $115.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.32 and a 200-day moving average of $87.15.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). Toro had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

About Toro (Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.