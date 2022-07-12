Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 1,901.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 9,601 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 9.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 97,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,443,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 5.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 4.8% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 10,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 35.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 21.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

NYSE:VOYA opened at $58.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.32. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.64 and a twelve month high of $74.97.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Voya Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.80%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.30.

Voya Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.