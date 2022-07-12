Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $462,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,780,413. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $6,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $925,442,766. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 448,029 shares of company stock worth $63,607,695 over the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $175.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.65. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.61 and a twelve month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

