Cerity Partners LLC Buys 1,337 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 74.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $189.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.48. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.25 and a 12-month high of $300.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on EFX shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.31.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

