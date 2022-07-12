Cerity Partners LLC Buys 284 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.39.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares in the company, valued at $23,493,300.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.44, for a total transaction of $42,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,797,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,871,117.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 644,936 shares of company stock worth $86,724,377. 32.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABNB opened at $95.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.28. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $212.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

