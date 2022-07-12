Cerity Partners LLC Buys 3,621 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARKK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,924,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,898 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,116,000 after buying an additional 19,812 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,378,000 after buying an additional 36,505 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $18,210,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 240,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,377 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $43.62 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $127.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.63.

