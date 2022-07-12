Cerity Partners LLC Buys 4,815 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 246,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 148,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. 46.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STWD. Raymond James raised Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.46. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.26. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 56.16% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $293.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.48%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

