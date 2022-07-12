Cerity Partners LLC Buys 827 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,669 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Twitter by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,292 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 2,650.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $190,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,096 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,946,058 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $84,109,000 after acquiring an additional 204,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

TWTR opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.71. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 141.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.96. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $981,173.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,926,206.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud bought 490,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $19,957,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,590,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,933,876.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 564,152 shares of company stock valued at $21,573,524 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWTR. MKM Partners lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Twitter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.30.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

