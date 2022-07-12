Cerity Partners LLC Buys 843 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,614,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,086,712,000 after purchasing an additional 195,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,708,912,000. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,909,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,674 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,635,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,230,269,000 after acquiring an additional 202,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,304,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $615,201,000 after acquiring an additional 502,186 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $134.73 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.18 and its 200 day moving average is $125.14. The firm has a market cap of $168.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.15, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.83.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

