Cerity Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at $495,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in TELUS by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,934,590 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,770,000 after acquiring an additional 77,177 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in TELUS during the fourth quarter worth $1,468,000. Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in TELUS by 3.2% during the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 128,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in TELUS by 9.1% during the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 87,627 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

TELUS stock opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.55. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.08%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TU shares. Barclays lowered TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TD Securities upgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Desjardins increased their target price on TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.95.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

