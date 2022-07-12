Cerity Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in Pool by 52.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Pool by 241.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pool by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.00.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $371.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $381.67 and a 200-day moving average of $433.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $324.14 and a 12-month high of $582.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $1.35. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.26%.

In other Pool news, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Profile (Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.