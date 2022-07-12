Cerity Partners LLC Buys Shares of 15,056 Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VIRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $1,462,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at $804,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 20,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,126,377.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,905,500. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VIRT opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.07 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of -0.11.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The business had revenue of $522.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.43%.

Virtu Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.