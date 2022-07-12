Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

TEL opened at $112.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.45. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.12 and a 52 week high of $166.44. The company has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.36.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

