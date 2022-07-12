Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 57.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,817 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 121,275,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,124,376,000 after buying an additional 4,822,542 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 99,175,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,190,583,000 after buying an additional 9,208,399 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 17,027,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $719,423,000 after buying an additional 386,159 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,841,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $711,111,000 after buying an additional 188,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,722,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $410,763,000 after buying an additional 205,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $29.53 and a 1-year high of $70.60. The company has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.57.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.44%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.