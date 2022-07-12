Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,951,000. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 29,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $76,658.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,879.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE IFF opened at $116.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.05. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.38 and a 52-week high of $157.08. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.95%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.18.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.