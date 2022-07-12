Cerity Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 107.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,737 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $251,898,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,672,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $197,052,000 after purchasing an additional 526,208 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,691,744 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $171,880,000 after purchasing an additional 335,265 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,725,000 after purchasing an additional 282,542 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 44,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $3,599,860.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,793,476.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $113,715.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,584.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,143 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,061 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Best Buy to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.06.

NYSE:BBY opened at $69.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.46. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.29 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.47.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.07%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

