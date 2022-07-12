Cerity Partners LLC Grows Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 58.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAM opened at $44.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $72.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.32. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.96 and its 200 day moving average is $52.44.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.05%.

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $19,327,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,538,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,747,530.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,580,719 shares of company stock worth $112,514,461.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

