Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Albemarle by 101.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle stock opened at $199.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.96, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.93 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Albemarle from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Albemarle from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.15.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

