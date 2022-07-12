Cerity Partners LLC Has $466,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,704,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,081,000 after acquiring an additional 171,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,196,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,596,000 after acquiring an additional 545,431 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,232,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,561,000 after acquiring an additional 834,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,067,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,082,000 after acquiring an additional 110,223 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $102.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.47. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $98.36 and a one year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

