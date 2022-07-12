Cerity Partners LLC Has $485,000 Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,063 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EOG opened at $103.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.20. The company has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EOG Resources to $164.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

