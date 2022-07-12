Cerity Partners LLC Has $505,000 Stock Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,278 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ambarella by 585.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Ambarella by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in Ambarella in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ambarella alerts:

AMBA opened at $65.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.73. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.56 and a 1 year high of $227.59.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $90.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,937 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $260,865.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,713,966.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,184 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,042.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,297 shares of company stock valued at $688,055 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMBA shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Ambarella from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ambarella from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Ambarella from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Ambarella from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.87.

About Ambarella (Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.