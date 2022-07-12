Cerity Partners LLC Has $508,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $94.98 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.89 and a fifty-two week high of $114.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.71.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.