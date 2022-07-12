Cerity Partners LLC Has $522,000 Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,658 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Unity Software by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 59,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 29,695 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Unity Software by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 102,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Unity Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $41.34 on Tuesday. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.54.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,433 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $224,998.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 270,798 shares in the company, valued at $17,748,100.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $111,420.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,355.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,338 shares of company stock worth $2,394,305 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

U has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $145.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $110.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

