Cerity Partners LLC Has $525,000 Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 20.7% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 38,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Republic Services by 114.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Republic Services by 3.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its stake in Republic Services by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 11,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its stake in Republic Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 18,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $130.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.01 and a 200 day moving average of $129.61. The firm has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.73. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.29 and a 1 year high of $145.98.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $152.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.14.

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

