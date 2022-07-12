Cerity Partners LLC Has $633,000 Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $850,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,237 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Allstate by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,997,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,916,000 after buying an additional 107,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,892,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $575,564,000 after purchasing an additional 119,586 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $560,036,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,660,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $430,600,000 after purchasing an additional 672,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate stock opened at $130.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.08. The stock has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. Allstate’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.48%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.75.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

