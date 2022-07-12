Cerity Partners LLC Has $669,000 Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $82.33 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.77 and a 200 day moving average of $95.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

MKC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Argus cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

