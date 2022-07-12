Cerity Partners LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI opened at $55.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.17. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $52.54 and a 52-week high of $63.67.

