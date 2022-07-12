Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 145.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

DLR stock opened at $126.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.86. The stock has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.32. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.25%.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.46.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.