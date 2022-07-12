Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.31. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $29.33.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.