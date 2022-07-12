Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 269.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,782,000 after acquiring an additional 24,785 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $92.83 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.57 and a 52-week high of $116.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.59.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

