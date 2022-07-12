Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ES. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.8% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $61,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES stock opened at $83.72 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $77.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.82%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ES. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, March 28th. Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.22.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $596,029. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

