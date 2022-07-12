Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $563,519,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,818,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,166,000 after acquiring an additional 646,180 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,976,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $936,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,133,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $305.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.00.

MCO opened at $283.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.19. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $251.01 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $282.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

