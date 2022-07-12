Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,752 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cerner by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Cerner by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 49,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Cerner by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Cerner by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CERN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cerner in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.14.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $94.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $95.40.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cerner (Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.