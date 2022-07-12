Cerity Partners LLC Makes New $454,000 Investment in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $57.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.90. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $54.20 and a 1-year high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.10%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LNT shares. Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

In related news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at $73,810. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

